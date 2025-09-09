British Horse Racing Halts Over Tax Protest

In an unprecedented move, the British horse racing industry will come to a standstill on September 10, as jockeys, trainers, and racecourses unite in protest. Their opposition targets a government proposal to increase remote betting taxes, a change that threatens the sport's financial backbone.

The British Treasury plans to harmonize remote betting duties, potentially raising taxes on horse racing wagers from 15% to 21%. This move aligns with online casino taxes but poses a risk to an industry heavily reliant on betting-related income. The sector fears devastating financial repercussions, with projected revenue losses and thousands of job cuts on the horizon.

The Betting and Gaming Council, representing a vast majority of the regulated gambling industry, warns the proposal could hinder not only horse racing but also other sports dependent on betting operators. The strike represents a crucial standoff between the racing industry and government, with significant cultural and economic impacts at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)