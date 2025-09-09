Left Menu

British Horse Racing Halts Over Tax Protest

No horse racing will occur on September 10 in Britain as industry insiders protest government plans to increase remote betting taxes. The proposed tax hike threatens to harm the sport's funding, risking job losses and reducing industry collaborations with betting companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:58 IST
British Horse Racing Halts Over Tax Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, the British horse racing industry will come to a standstill on September 10, as jockeys, trainers, and racecourses unite in protest. Their opposition targets a government proposal to increase remote betting taxes, a change that threatens the sport's financial backbone.

The British Treasury plans to harmonize remote betting duties, potentially raising taxes on horse racing wagers from 15% to 21%. This move aligns with online casino taxes but poses a risk to an industry heavily reliant on betting-related income. The sector fears devastating financial repercussions, with projected revenue losses and thousands of job cuts on the horizon.

The Betting and Gaming Council, representing a vast majority of the regulated gambling industry, warns the proposal could hinder not only horse racing but also other sports dependent on betting operators. The strike represents a crucial standoff between the racing industry and government, with significant cultural and economic impacts at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

 Nepal
2
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

 Global
3
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy Concerns

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025