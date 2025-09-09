Left Menu

Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

Nottingham Forest has appointed Ange Postecoglou, former Spurs manager, as head coach following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. Postecoglou, joining on a two-year deal, previously led teams like Australia and Celtic to success and aims to achieve similar results with Forest in upcoming seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:48 IST
Nottingham Forest has welcomed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach after dismissing Nuno Espirito Santo. The announcement was made following the confirmation that Espirito Santo's relationship with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, had deteriorated.

Marinakis expressed confidence in Postecoglou, lauding his consistent track record of winning trophies and his ability to build something special. Postecoglou led Spurs to a major victory in the Europa League and now aims to contribute significantly to Forest's ambitious journey.

As Forest prepares for its first continental competition in decades, the team hopes for success under Postecoglou's leadership. His first challenge as Forest's coach will be against Arsenal in a game that could see him face a hostile reception in north London.

