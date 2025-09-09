Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach

Nottingham Forest has welcomed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach after dismissing Nuno Espirito Santo. The announcement was made following the confirmation that Espirito Santo's relationship with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, had deteriorated.

Marinakis expressed confidence in Postecoglou, lauding his consistent track record of winning trophies and his ability to build something special. Postecoglou led Spurs to a major victory in the Europa League and now aims to contribute significantly to Forest's ambitious journey.

As Forest prepares for its first continental competition in decades, the team hopes for success under Postecoglou's leadership. His first challenge as Forest's coach will be against Arsenal in a game that could see him face a hostile reception in north London.

(With inputs from agencies.)