Delhi Half Marathon Icons: Virat and Suvir's Unwavering Journey

As the 20th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon approaches, the spotlight is on two of its most dedicated participants, Virat Bhushan and Suvir Khullar. They are the prominent figures of the newly established VDHM Stars Club, which recognizes runners who have conquered the half marathon distance 15 times or more.

Since the first race in 2005, Virat and Suvir have unfailingly participated in every event. Their dedication makes them the foremost members among the 40 athletes celebrated for their enduring passion and enthusiasm in long-distance running. Notably, the club also applauds Rashmi Mohanty and Shruti Saxena as top women participants.

Expressing their love for the race, both Virat and Suvir commend the remarkable evolution and organization of the event by Vedanta and Procam. They describe the Delhi Half Marathon as a movement that has popularized running, creating a unique communal experience where individual effort meets team spirit.