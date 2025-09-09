Left Menu

Delhi Half Marathon Icons: Virat and Suvir's Unwavering Journey

Virat Bhushan and Suvir Khullar are leading members of the newly formed VDHM Stars Club, dedicated to runners who have completed the Delhi Half Marathon at least 15 times. As they prepare for the 20th edition, they celebrate two decades of inspiring dedication and camaraderie in distance running.

Virat and Suvir will be taking part in their 20th Delhi Half Marathon. (Photo: VDHM). Image Credit: ANI
As the 20th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon approaches, the spotlight is on two of its most dedicated participants, Virat Bhushan and Suvir Khullar. They are the prominent figures of the newly established VDHM Stars Club, which recognizes runners who have conquered the half marathon distance 15 times or more.

Since the first race in 2005, Virat and Suvir have unfailingly participated in every event. Their dedication makes them the foremost members among the 40 athletes celebrated for their enduring passion and enthusiasm in long-distance running. Notably, the club also applauds Rashmi Mohanty and Shruti Saxena as top women participants.

Expressing their love for the race, both Virat and Suvir commend the remarkable evolution and organization of the event by Vedanta and Procam. They describe the Delhi Half Marathon as a movement that has popularized running, creating a unique communal experience where individual effort meets team spirit.

