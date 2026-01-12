Injury Sidelines Washington Sundar as India Triumphs Over New Zealand

In a significant setback for Team India, bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is out of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a side strain. Sundar, who participated in the initial match of the three-game series, delivered five overs without taking a wicket before leaving the field prematurely due to the injury.

Despite his exit, Sundar returned to bat, scoring seven runs, contributing to India's four-wicket victory. Following the game, team captain Shubman Gill confirmed Sundar's side strain and announced forthcoming scans. This marks the second injury blow for India, after Rishabh Pant was sidelined due to a similar ailment.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video featuring Sundar expressing his joy over the win and crediting his younger self for inspiring him to win matches for India. He commended KL Rahul's crucial role in securing the victory, managing the strike in the final overs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)