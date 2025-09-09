Nikhat Zareen Shines in World Boxing Championship Amidst India's Mixed Results

India's accomplished pugilist Nikhat Zareen advanced in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a decisive 5:0 victory over Japan's Yuma Nishinaka in the women's 51kg pre-quarter-finals. Zareen expertly navigated a challenging opening round, during which her Japanese opponent received two penalty points for excessive clinching.

Despite this being her first international event this year, the two-time world champion showed no signs of lag, previously earning a 5-0 victory against USA's Jennifer Lozano. With a 20-member team, India is committed to excelling under World Boxing's governance, with other talented boxers poised for success.

Among them, three more Indian women are on the brink of securing podium finishes, while others are geared for their pre-quarter-final bouts. Meanwhile, hopes were dashed for male boxers Sachin, Sumit, and Narender after recent losses. Despite the challenges, India's representation remains strong, with Jaismine Lamboria securing her quarterfinal berth in the women's 57kg category after a resounding win.