Nikhat Zareen Shines in World Boxing Championship Amidst India's Mixed Results

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen secured a quarter-final spot in the World Boxing Championships with a win over Japan's Yuma Nishinaka. Despite setbacks for male counterparts Sachin, Sumit, and Narender, hope remains high with three Indian women advancing in the competition, showcasing a strong performance by the contingent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:31 IST
Nikhat Zareen (Photo: Boxing Federation of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's accomplished pugilist Nikhat Zareen advanced in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a decisive 5:0 victory over Japan's Yuma Nishinaka in the women's 51kg pre-quarter-finals. Zareen expertly navigated a challenging opening round, during which her Japanese opponent received two penalty points for excessive clinching.

Despite this being her first international event this year, the two-time world champion showed no signs of lag, previously earning a 5-0 victory against USA's Jennifer Lozano. With a 20-member team, India is committed to excelling under World Boxing's governance, with other talented boxers poised for success.

Among them, three more Indian women are on the brink of securing podium finishes, while others are geared for their pre-quarter-final bouts. Meanwhile, hopes were dashed for male boxers Sachin, Sumit, and Narender after recent losses. Despite the challenges, India's representation remains strong, with Jaismine Lamboria securing her quarterfinal berth in the women's 57kg category after a resounding win.

