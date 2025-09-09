Left Menu

Nitin Kumar's Heroics Propel Jaipur Pink Panthers in Dramatic Tie-Breaker Win

In a thrilling match, Nitin Kumar shone with 15 points, leading Jaipur Pink Panthers to a dramatic tie-breaker victory over Gujarat Giants. Facing a tense finale, Kumar's nerve helped seal the win in a game filled with intriguing shifts in momentum and moments of individual brilliance.

Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a nail-biting contest at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, Nitin Kumar emerged as the hero for Jaipur Pink Panthers, scoring 15 points to secure a dramatic tie-breaker victory over Gujarat Giants. The intense match saw both sides tied at 30-30 before the Panthers claimed their memorable triumph.

The clash was marked by a series of momentum shifts, starting with Rakesh Sungroya's two-point raid for Gujarat Giants. Jaipur responded through Ali Samadi and Deepanshu Khatri, keeping the scores even at 6-6. As the game progressed, Nitin Kumar's tactical prowess came to the fore, crucially helping the Panthers edge ahead before halftime.

Despite Gujarat Giants reclaiming the lead with a stellar Super Tackle, Jaipur capitalized on a yellow card handed to the opposition, executing an All Out to pull four points clear. Yet, in the final moments, Rakesh of Gujarat staged a late comeback, forcing the tie-breaker. Ultimately, it was Nitin Kumar's unmatched composure that sealed the thrilling victory, reaffirming the Panthers' status as two-time champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

