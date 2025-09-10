Left Menu

Egypt's World Cup Quest: Hassan's Historic Journey

Egypt's national team, led by coach Hossam Hassan, is close to qualifying for the World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso. The team needs two more points from upcoming matches against Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau to ensure their place in the tournament scheduled for North America.

In a crucial World Cup qualifier, Egypt's national football team held Burkina Faso to a 0-0 draw in Ouagadougou, extending their lead in Group A to five points. Despite the stalemate, coach Hossam Hassan's squad is only two points away from securing automatic qualification for the tournament in North America.

Coach Hassan expressed satisfaction with the result, highlighting the team's strong performance against a formidable opponent boasting players from top European leagues. With upcoming matches against Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau, Egypt is poised to make its fourth World Cup appearance.

A challenging match saw early adversity with the injury of Omar Marmoush but featured key chances from Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Mohamed. Hassan, aiming to become the first Egyptian to lead a team to the World Cup as both player and coach, remains hopeful for the team's qualification.

