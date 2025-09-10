Left Menu

US Ends Winless Streak Against Top Teams with Victory Over Japan

The U.S. soccer team defeated Japan 2-0 in a friendly match, with goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun, ending a seven-game winless streak against top 25 opponents. The U.S. dominated the game, held in Columbus, Ohio, as they prepare for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:00 IST
  • United States

In a significant turnaround, the United States men's soccer team secured a 2-0 victory against Japan, ending their seven-game winless streak against top-tier opponents. Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun were the stars of the match, each contributing a goal to lead the team to triumph.

Played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, the match saw the U.S. dominate the field with a 19-11 advantage in shots over Japan, who fielded a largely second-string team. The victory was crucial for the U.S. as they gear up for the World Cup under the guidance of coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Zendejas opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a skillful volley, while Balogun sealed the win with a precise angled shot in the 64th minute. Key lineup changes included the introduction of Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, and Cristian Roldan, offering a new dynamic that paid off.

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

