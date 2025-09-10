Left Menu

Record-Breaking Buys: Brevis and Markram Shine at SA20 Auction

Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram set new records at the SA20 Season 4 player auction as the most expensive buys. Pretoria Capitals secured Brevis for R16.5 million, breaking previous records, while Markram joined Durban's Super Giants for R14 million. Overall investment in players reached R129.3 million.

The SA20 Season 4 player auction created waves as South African batters Dewald Brevis and Aiden Markram fetched record-breaking prices, marking a significant moment in the league's history.

Brevis was acquired by the Pretoria Capitals under the guidance of coach Sourav Ganguly for an astounding R16.5 million, significantly surpassing the prior record set by Tristan Stubbs in 2022. Ganguly expressed optimism about Brevis's potential, praising his development and adaptability in T20 cricket.

Aiden Markram, South Africa's T20I captain, joined Durban's Super Giants for R14 million after Sunrisers Eastern Cape's unsuccessful attempt to retain him. The auction, totaling R129.3 million in player investments, including substantial amounts for Under-23 talents, highlights renewed financial backing for South African cricket.

