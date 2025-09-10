Afghanistan Secures Victory Despite Batting Woes

Afghanistan's cricket coach Jonathan Trott has demanded better performances from his squad following a precarious batting effort in their Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Despite being precariously placed at 95-6, the team capitalized on dropped catches to post a competitive score of 188-6, which led to their convincing win.

Opener Sediqullah Atal was the top scorer with 73 runs, benefiting from being dropped three times by Hong Kong fielders. Trott acknowledged the team's fortune but emphasized the importance of addressing weaknesses before their upcoming matches. "It's crucial that our players find form and take responsibility," he stated.

With Afghanistan playing on a tight schedule, Trott expressed relief over the victory but highlighted areas for improvement. The squad is set to face Bangladesh next, and Trott insists that performances must rise if they wish to succeed in future encounters.