Indian Recurve Archers Face Ouster in World Championships

Indian men's recurve archers faced a challenging outing at the World Championships, as none of them advanced to the medal stages on Wednesday.

Rahul, a debutant, showed promise by reaching the third round before succumbing to Aleksandre Machavariani of Georgia in a tense shoot-off.

Despite an initial lead, Rahul's performance flagged under pressure. Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara drew a difficult match against former Olympic champion Mete Gazoz, while Neeraj Chauhan was outperformed by Uzbek archer Bobrajabov Bekzod.

(With inputs from agencies.)