Indian Recurve Archers Face Ouster in World Championships
Indian men's recurve archers, including debutant Rahul, had a disappointing performance at the World Championships. Rahul reached the third round but lost in a shoot-off. Dhiraj Bommadevara, an Olympian, faced tough competition and was eliminated in the first round, while Neeraj Chauhan lost in straight sets.
Indian men's recurve archers faced a challenging outing at the World Championships, as none of them advanced to the medal stages on Wednesday.
Rahul, a debutant, showed promise by reaching the third round before succumbing to Aleksandre Machavariani of Georgia in a tense shoot-off.
Despite an initial lead, Rahul's performance flagged under pressure. Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara drew a difficult match against former Olympic champion Mete Gazoz, while Neeraj Chauhan was outperformed by Uzbek archer Bobrajabov Bekzod.
