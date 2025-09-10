Left Menu

Sports Spectacles: A Week of Record Breakers and Controversy

This week's sports highlights include Teoscar Hernandez and Aaron Judge's homer feats, Jalen Carter's 'Spit-Gate' controversy, and Renault's F1 commitment. Packers' Christian Watson and Bulls' Josh Giddey secured extensions, while Raven Saunders faced suspension. A legal settlement for swimmers and Terence Crawford's boxing showdown also made headlines.

Updated: 10-09-2025 13:27 IST
In an action-packed week of sports, Teoscar Hernandez shined by hitting two home runs to lead the Dodgers to victory over the Rockies, while Aaron Judge surpassed Yankees legend Yogi Berra in homers.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter faced repercussions but avoided suspension after a controversial moment dubbed 'Spit-Gate.' Meanwhile, Renault reaffirmed its commitment to F1 with Alpine.

Noteworthy contract extensions were announced for Packers' Christian Watson and Bulls' Josh Giddey. Amid sports controversies, Olympic shot putter Raven Saunders received a suspension, and pro swimmers secured a settlement in a lawsuit. Terence Crawford's awaited boxing match against Canelo adds to the anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

