The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Bank of China Beijing Marathon 2025 has officially opened for global registration as of 10:00 AM on September 10. Participants worldwide can sign up on the marathon's official or Bank of China websites.

The race is slated to commence at 7:30 AM on November 2, anticipating 32,000 runners who will explore Beijing's scenic course during its golden autumn. This event continues Beijing's Olympic legacy, pushing the city towards becoming a 'Global Sport City.'

Celebrating its 43rd edition, the marathon connects historical and modern landmarks in Beijing. Known as the 'National Marathon' among Chinese athletes, it's a dream race that underscores the city's dynamic commitment to sports. Details regarding registration and procedures have been outlined by the marathon's organizing committee.

