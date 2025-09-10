The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza
The Bank of China Beijing Marathon 2025 opens global registration on September 10. Scheduled for November 2, the event expects 32,000 participants to run through Beijing’s landmarks. Known as the 'National Marathon,' this 43rd edition continues to highlight Beijing's commitment to becoming a 'Global Sport City.'
The Bank of China Beijing Marathon 2025 has officially opened for global registration as of 10:00 AM on September 10. Participants worldwide can sign up on the marathon's official or Bank of China websites.
The race is slated to commence at 7:30 AM on November 2, anticipating 32,000 runners who will explore Beijing's scenic course during its golden autumn. This event continues Beijing's Olympic legacy, pushing the city towards becoming a 'Global Sport City.'
Celebrating its 43rd edition, the marathon connects historical and modern landmarks in Beijing. Known as the 'National Marathon' among Chinese athletes, it's a dream race that underscores the city's dynamic commitment to sports. Details regarding registration and procedures have been outlined by the marathon's organizing committee.
