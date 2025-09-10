Left Menu

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Bank of China Beijing Marathon 2025 opens global registration on September 10. Scheduled for November 2, the event expects 32,000 participants to run through Beijing’s landmarks. Known as the 'National Marathon,' this 43rd edition continues to highlight Beijing's commitment to becoming a 'Global Sport City.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:30 IST
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Bank of China Beijing Marathon 2025 has officially opened for global registration as of 10:00 AM on September 10. Participants worldwide can sign up on the marathon's official or Bank of China websites.

The race is slated to commence at 7:30 AM on November 2, anticipating 32,000 runners who will explore Beijing's scenic course during its golden autumn. This event continues Beijing's Olympic legacy, pushing the city towards becoming a 'Global Sport City.'

Celebrating its 43rd edition, the marathon connects historical and modern landmarks in Beijing. Known as the 'National Marathon' among Chinese athletes, it's a dream race that underscores the city's dynamic commitment to sports. Details regarding registration and procedures have been outlined by the marathon's organizing committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Okan Özdemir Joins Allianz Partners as New Chief Officer for Health

Okan Özdemir Joins Allianz Partners as New Chief Officer for Health

 India
2
Congress Strategizes Amid Seat-Sharing Talks in Bihar

Congress Strategizes Amid Seat-Sharing Talks in Bihar

 India
3
PM Modi to Inaugurate Bihar's Fourth Airport in Purnea

PM Modi to Inaugurate Bihar's Fourth Airport in Purnea

 India
4
Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Struggle for Change

Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Struggle for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025