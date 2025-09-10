Indian Cricketers Shine in ICC T20 Rankings Shake-Up

Indian cricketers Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh have made notable progress in the latest ICC T20 rankings. Bishnoi now stands at the sixth position, while Arshdeep has entered the top 10 at the tenth spot. Varun Chakravarthy continues to hold his position as the top-ranked Indian bowler at fourth.

On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma retains the number one position with a score of 829 ratings, followed closely by Tilak Varma. Despite missing out on the Asia Cup squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped to the 11th position in the rankings. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya remains the leading all-rounder.

The T20I rankings were updated after the tri-series between UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, with Pakistan emerging victorious. For ODIs, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli maintain their top spots. However, changes were observed in the bowler rankings as Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj all saw a slight drop in their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)