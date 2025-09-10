Left Menu

Indian Cricketers Shine in ICC T20 Rankings Shake-Up

Indian bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh climb the ICC T20 rankings, securing sixth and 10th positions respectively. Varun Chakravarthy maintains his spot as the top-ranked Indian bowler at fourth. In T20I batting rankings, Abhishek Sharma leads, while Hardik Pandya remains the top all-rounder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:44 IST
Indian Cricketers Shine in ICC T20 Rankings Shake-Up
Ravi Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricketers Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh have made notable progress in the latest ICC T20 rankings. Bishnoi now stands at the sixth position, while Arshdeep has entered the top 10 at the tenth spot. Varun Chakravarthy continues to hold his position as the top-ranked Indian bowler at fourth.

On the batting front, Abhishek Sharma retains the number one position with a score of 829 ratings, followed closely by Tilak Varma. Despite missing out on the Asia Cup squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped to the 11th position in the rankings. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya remains the leading all-rounder.

The T20I rankings were updated after the tri-series between UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, with Pakistan emerging victorious. For ODIs, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli maintain their top spots. However, changes were observed in the bowler rankings as Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj all saw a slight drop in their standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

 India
2
Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

 Russia
3
Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions

Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercu...

 Qatar
4
Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025