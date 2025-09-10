Left Menu

Australia's Squad Depth Boosts Hopes for Women's Cricket World Cup

Ellyse Perry highlights Australia's remarkable squad depth as they prepare to defend their title in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. With a balanced team, Australia is set to tackle the challenges of sub-continent pitches. Key players like Sophie Molineux strengthen their position ahead of the tournament in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:56 IST
Australia team celebrating Women's World Cup (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's women's cricket team is gearing up to defend its title at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, with all-rounder Ellyse Perry expressing confidence in the squad's depth. Perry described the team as 'incredibly fortunate,' noting the diverse talent in both batting and bowling, essential for success on India's spinning pitches.

The team will start their World Cup campaign on October 1 against New Zealand, aiming to maintain pressure and adaptability throughout the tournament. With a strategy focused on utilizing each player's strengths, Perry emphasized the importance of consistency and adapting to the unique conditions of sub-continental tracks.

Alyssa Healy will captain the star-studded squad, which includes new talents like Georgia Voll and returning players such as left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux. Molineux's recovery and integration are seen as crucial, while Healy's recent impressive comeback performance boosts the team's morale as they prepare for challenges in India and Sri Lanka.

