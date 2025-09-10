Australia's Squad Depth Boosts Hopes for Women's Cricket World Cup

Australia's women's cricket team is gearing up to defend its title at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, with all-rounder Ellyse Perry expressing confidence in the squad's depth. Perry described the team as 'incredibly fortunate,' noting the diverse talent in both batting and bowling, essential for success on India's spinning pitches.

The team will start their World Cup campaign on October 1 against New Zealand, aiming to maintain pressure and adaptability throughout the tournament. With a strategy focused on utilizing each player's strengths, Perry emphasized the importance of consistency and adapting to the unique conditions of sub-continental tracks.

Alyssa Healy will captain the star-studded squad, which includes new talents like Georgia Voll and returning players such as left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux. Molineux's recovery and integration are seen as crucial, while Healy's recent impressive comeback performance boosts the team's morale as they prepare for challenges in India and Sri Lanka.