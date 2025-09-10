PV Sindhu's Struggles Continue at Hong Kong Open Amid Mixed Indian Fortunes

India's badminton sensation and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu faced an early exit from the Hong Kong Open, marking another setback in a string of disappointing performances this season. At the Hong Kong Coliseum, Sindhu, ranked 14th globally, initially took the upper hand but ultimately fell to Denmark's world number 27, Line Christophersen, in a tightly contested match with scores of 15-21, 21-16, 21-19.

This defeat marked Sindhu's first loss in six encounters against Christophersen and her sixth first-round exit during the current BWF World Tour season, emphasizing her inconsistent form. In other women's singles action, Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya also bowed out, losing to Japan's fourth seed, Tomoka Miyazaki, with set scores of 21-17, 20-22, 21-14.

In the men's singles category, leading Indian player Lakshya Sen emerged victorious after a rigorous match against Wang Tzu-wei from Chinese Taipei, sealing the win 22-20, 16-21, 21-15 in a marathon that lasted over an hour. His compatriots, HS Prannoy and Kiran George, also progressed after decisive wins, setting up an all-India clash between Prannoy and Sen in the next round. Ayush Shetty continued his impressive form by advancing past Su Li-yang of Chinese Taipei. Meanwhile, the women's doubles team of Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda secured a convincing victory, while mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto faced an early exit. (ANI)

