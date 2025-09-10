Adil Rashid: Defying Time in the World of Cricket

Adil Rashid, England's seasoned leg-spinner, is showcasing exceptional skills in white-ball cricket as he nears the age of 38. Despite contributing significantly to England's victories, including the 50-over World Cup and T20 versions, Rashid refuses to set a timeline for his international career, eyeing continued success even beyond 40.

In the recent ODI series against South Africa, Rashid demonstrated his enduring talent by taking nine wickets at an impressive average of nine. He aims to replicate this form in the upcoming T20 phase against the Proteas, as England strategizes for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Rashid's focus remains on longevity and taking one game at a time, with no intentions of returning to Test cricket. Despite his friend Moeen Ali's return to the format, Rashid is clear about remaining out of the red-ball scene, confident in England's emerging spin talent. (ANI)

