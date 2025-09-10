Left Menu

Adil Rashid: Defying Time in the World of Cricket

England's seasoned leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, continues to defy age barriers, remaining a pivotal force in white-ball cricket while maintaining his distance from Test matches. As he aims to extend his cricketing journey past 40, Rashid focuses on one game at a time, showcasing his prowess and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:38 IST
Adil Rashid (Photo: @englandcricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
Adil Rashid, England's seasoned leg-spinner, is showcasing exceptional skills in white-ball cricket as he nears the age of 38. Despite contributing significantly to England's victories, including the 50-over World Cup and T20 versions, Rashid refuses to set a timeline for his international career, eyeing continued success even beyond 40.

In the recent ODI series against South Africa, Rashid demonstrated his enduring talent by taking nine wickets at an impressive average of nine. He aims to replicate this form in the upcoming T20 phase against the Proteas, as England strategizes for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Rashid's focus remains on longevity and taking one game at a time, with no intentions of returning to Test cricket. Despite his friend Moeen Ali's return to the format, Rashid is clear about remaining out of the red-ball scene, confident in England's emerging spin talent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

