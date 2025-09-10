Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes
Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush will miss the upcoming Premier League match against Manchester United due to a knee injury sustained during Egypt's World Cup qualifier. The 26-year-old's absence adds to City's growing injury woes, as they prepare for both domestic and international competitions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City's hopes of securing a victory in this Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United have hit a stumbling block with the absence of star striker Omar Marmoush. Marmoush sustained a knee injury while representing Egypt in their World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso.
The forward exited the game early on Tuesday, and subsequent medical scans performed in Egypt confirmed he will be unable to participate in the Manchester derby. Marmoush will return to Manchester for further evaluation and to commence his rehabilitation.
At 26, Marmoush joins a growing list of injured Manchester City players, including key figures like John Stones and Phil Foden. Despite the setback, City faces a packed schedule with their Champions League campaign set to begin against Napoli on September 18. Egypt's tie against Burkina Faso ended 0-0, delaying their qualification for the World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bolivia Stuns Brazil: South American World Cup Qualifying Drama
Ange Postecoglou Returns to Premier League as Nottingham Forest Coach
Bikaji Foods MD Summoned Amid Rajasthan Premier League Probe
Manchester City Settles Dispute with Premier League Over APT Rules
Premier League 2025 Hall of Fame Shortlist Revealed