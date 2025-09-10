Omar Marmoush's Injury Clouds Manchester Derby Hopes

Manchester City's hopes of securing a victory in this Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United have hit a stumbling block with the absence of star striker Omar Marmoush. Marmoush sustained a knee injury while representing Egypt in their World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso.

The forward exited the game early on Tuesday, and subsequent medical scans performed in Egypt confirmed he will be unable to participate in the Manchester derby. Marmoush will return to Manchester for further evaluation and to commence his rehabilitation.

At 26, Marmoush joins a growing list of injured Manchester City players, including key figures like John Stones and Phil Foden. Despite the setback, City faces a packed schedule with their Champions League campaign set to begin against Napoli on September 18. Egypt's tie against Burkina Faso ended 0-0, delaying their qualification for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)