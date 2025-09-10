Left Menu

Shaun Williams Returns to Lead Maharashtra Cricket's Future

The Maharashtra Cricket Association has reinstated Shaun Williams as its director of cricket. Williams previously served as head coach and general manager, achieving significant success with the teams. His return is expected to bolster Maharashtra's reputation and improve coaching standards. The MCA president expressed optimism about the long-term benefits.

Updated: 10-09-2025 20:52 IST
The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has reinstated Shaun Williams as the director of cricket. Williams, an Australian, is no stranger to the MCA, having held multiple roles with the state body over the years, including as head coach and general manager.

During his previous tenure from 2008-2012, Williams led Maharashtra to notable successes, including reaching the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals and winning the National T20 title. As general manager, he oversaw the U-19 team's Cooch Behar Trophy victory and the U-25 team's CK Nayudu Trophy win while guiding the Ranji team to a runner-up finish.

MCA president Rohit Pawar praised Williams for his impact, stating his leadership will further reinforce the cricket program's quality. His established professional coaching programs will empower state-level coaches, boosting Maharashtra cricket's national and international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

