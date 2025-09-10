Left Menu

Plea to Suspend India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Amid Rising Tensions

A Supreme Court plea by law students seeks to cancel the India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup, citing conflict with national dignity amid recent attacks. The petition argues that playing a match with Pakistan undermines soldiers' sacrifices and affects the morale of armed forces and the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:14 IST
A group of law students, led by Urvashi Jain, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court calling for the cancellation of the India-Pakistan cricket match in the upcoming Asia Cup. The match is scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The petitioners argue that hosting a cricket match with Pakistan following recent tragic events, like the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, sends a conflicting message contrary to national dignity and public sentiment.

They further emphasize that honoring the sacrifices of soldiers and the affected families should take precedence over sporting events, citing the match as detrimental to the nation's interests and the morale of the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

