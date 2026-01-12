Karnataka Political Turmoil: BJP's Plea Against Hate Speech Bill

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Monday urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to refrain from assenting to the Hate Speech Bill, describing it as oppressive and a threat to free speech and democracy.

The BJP also called for a CBI investigation into the recent clashes in Ballari and raised issues about the rapid rehabilitation of illegal constructions in Kogilu, accusing the state government of minority appeasement.

The political landscape in Karnataka is fraught as BJP accuses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of pushing the bill through the Assembly without debate, comparing it to historical instances of government overreach.