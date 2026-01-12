Left Menu

Karnataka Political Turmoil: BJP's Plea Against Hate Speech Bill

BJP leaders petition Karnataka Governor against the Hate Speech Bill, labeling it as an assault on free speech and democracy. They demand a CBI probe into Ballari clashes and highlight concerns over illegal house demolitions and alleged political favoritism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:29 IST
Karnataka Political Turmoil: BJP's Plea Against Hate Speech Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Monday urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to refrain from assenting to the Hate Speech Bill, describing it as oppressive and a threat to free speech and democracy.

The BJP also called for a CBI investigation into the recent clashes in Ballari and raised issues about the rapid rehabilitation of illegal constructions in Kogilu, accusing the state government of minority appeasement.

The political landscape in Karnataka is fraught as BJP accuses Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of pushing the bill through the Assembly without debate, comparing it to historical instances of government overreach.

