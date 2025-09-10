Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland to Historic Eurobasket Semi-Finals

Lauri Markkanen showcased an impressive performance, scoring 17 points and making four blocks, as Finland secured a 93-79 win over Georgia. This victory marks Finland's first entry into the Eurobasket semi-finals, a significant achievement for a country better known for its ice hockey prowess.

The game was not without its challenges, as Finland had to withstand a determined third-quarter surge by the Georgian team. However, Markkanen's key plays, supported by teammates like Mikael Jantunen, who scored 19 points, ensured that Finland maintained their lead.

Finland's bench also made a substantial contribution, adding 44 points to the tally. With their previous best placing being sixth in 1967, Finland now eagerly awaits their semi-final matchup against either Germany or Slovenia, while Turkey and Greece will compete in the other semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)