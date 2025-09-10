Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland to Historic Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points, leading Finland to a 93-79 victory over Georgia, propelling them to their first Eurobasket semi-finals. Despite facing a fierce comeback from Georgia, Finland maintained their lead with contributions from players like Mikael Jantunen. They will face either Germany or Slovenia next.
Lauri Markkanen showcased an impressive performance, scoring 17 points and making four blocks, as Finland secured a 93-79 win over Georgia. This victory marks Finland's first entry into the Eurobasket semi-finals, a significant achievement for a country better known for its ice hockey prowess.
The game was not without its challenges, as Finland had to withstand a determined third-quarter surge by the Georgian team. However, Markkanen's key plays, supported by teammates like Mikael Jantunen, who scored 19 points, ensured that Finland maintained their lead.
Finland's bench also made a substantial contribution, adding 44 points to the tally. With their previous best placing being sixth in 1967, Finland now eagerly awaits their semi-final matchup against either Germany or Slovenia, while Turkey and Greece will compete in the other semi-final.
