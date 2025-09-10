Left Menu

Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland to Historic Eurobasket Semi-Finals

Lauri Markkanen scored 17 points, leading Finland to a 93-79 victory over Georgia, propelling them to their first Eurobasket semi-finals. Despite facing a fierce comeback from Georgia, Finland maintained their lead with contributions from players like Mikael Jantunen. They will face either Germany or Slovenia next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riga | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:32 IST
Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland to Historic Eurobasket Semi-Finals
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Lauri Markkanen showcased an impressive performance, scoring 17 points and making four blocks, as Finland secured a 93-79 win over Georgia. This victory marks Finland's first entry into the Eurobasket semi-finals, a significant achievement for a country better known for its ice hockey prowess.

The game was not without its challenges, as Finland had to withstand a determined third-quarter surge by the Georgian team. However, Markkanen's key plays, supported by teammates like Mikael Jantunen, who scored 19 points, ensured that Finland maintained their lead.

Finland's bench also made a substantial contribution, adding 44 points to the tally. With their previous best placing being sixth in 1967, Finland now eagerly awaits their semi-final matchup against either Germany or Slovenia, while Turkey and Greece will compete in the other semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States
2
Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

 United Kingdom
3
Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

 Global
4
Hospital Tragedy: Rat Attacks Lead to Controversial Reshuffles

Hospital Tragedy: Rat Attacks Lead to Controversial Reshuffles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025