Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Victory in Asia Cup Opener

In the Asia Cup opener, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone as India easily defeated UAE with his match-winning 4 for 7. Understanding the opposition's mindset was key to his success. Captains of both teams reflected on the game's dynamics and individual performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:55 IST
In a dazzling display of spin bowling, Kuldeep Yadav led India to a commanding nine-wicket victory over the UAE in the Asia Cup opener. The left-arm spinner, who had spent significant time on the bench during the England series, proved his capability with a remarkable 4 for 7 performance.

Yadav credited his success to understanding the opposition batters' mindset, which helped him strategize effectively. The Indian team, under the leadership of captain Suryakumar Yadav, showcased a clinical performance, emphasizing strong attitude and energy on the field.

While India celebrated their triumph, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem acknowledged that losing wickets in clusters was detrimental to their chase. With the team eyeing their next match against Pakistan, confidence remains high as young talents continue to impress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

