Nupur Sheoran Shines While Nikhat Zareen Exits World Championships

Nupur Sheoran etched her name in history by clinching India's maiden medal at the World Boxing Championships. Competing in the +80kg category, Sheoran triumphed over Uzbekistan's Oltinoy Sotimboeva with a 4-1 victory.

In contrast, India's hope for a standout medal through Nikhat Zareen concluded in the quarterfinals. Returning from an injury, Zareen faced Bosnia's two-time Olympic silver medalist, Buse Naz Cakiroglu, in a tightly contested 51kg bout.

Despite landing several hooks, Zareen was overpowered as Cakiroglu maintained control through precise punches. Meanwhile, Sheoran's keen ability to land cleaner hits ensured her spot in the semifinals, where she is set to face Turkiye's Seyma Duztas.