Nupur Sheoran Shines While Nikhat Zareen Exits World Championships
Nupur Sheoran made history by securing India's first medal at the World Boxing Championships. She triumphed over Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva in the +80kg category. Meanwhile, former champion Nikhat Zareen was defeated in the quarterfinals by Bosnia's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in a challenging 51kg bout.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Nupur Sheoran etched her name in history by clinching India's maiden medal at the World Boxing Championships. Competing in the +80kg category, Sheoran triumphed over Uzbekistan's Oltinoy Sotimboeva with a 4-1 victory.
In contrast, India's hope for a standout medal through Nikhat Zareen concluded in the quarterfinals. Returning from an injury, Zareen faced Bosnia's two-time Olympic silver medalist, Buse Naz Cakiroglu, in a tightly contested 51kg bout.
Despite landing several hooks, Zareen was overpowered as Cakiroglu maintained control through precise punches. Meanwhile, Sheoran's keen ability to land cleaner hits ensured her spot in the semifinals, where she is set to face Turkiye's Seyma Duztas.
ALSO READ
From Ice Rinks to Courtrooms: Key Highlights in Sports News
From Stadium Shifts to Suspension Dramas: A Week in Sports News
Highlights and Records: Sabalenka and Thomas Shine in Sports News
Trump Tensions and Triumphs: A Sports News Rundown
Dramatic Victories and High-Profile Inductions Mark Latest Sports News