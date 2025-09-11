Left Menu

Postecoglou's Ambitious Vision for Nottingham Forest

Ange Postecoglou becomes Nottingham Forest's new head coach, aiming to lead the club to its 'rightful place' in English football. Replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, Postecoglou emphasizes excitement and ambition, highlighting the club's return to European competition. He aims for further success, seeking to build on Forest's storied history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:58 IST
Nottingham Forest announced the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on Wednesday. The former Australia manager, aged 60, expressed his excitement and determination to lead the club back to prominence in English football.

Replacing Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked after clashing with club owner Evangelos Marinakis, Postecoglou is driven by Forest's ambitions and the capability of their squad. Despite leading Tottenham Hotspur to a Europa League triumph in May, he faced dismissal in June due to disappointing league results.

With Forest returning to European competition after three decades, Postecoglou is focused on maintaining their top-flight status and pursuing further success, a testament to the club's history and his commitment to ensuring its growth.

