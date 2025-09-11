Postecoglou's Ambitious Vision for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest announced the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach on Wednesday. The former Australia manager, aged 60, expressed his excitement and determination to lead the club back to prominence in English football.

Replacing Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked after clashing with club owner Evangelos Marinakis, Postecoglou is driven by Forest's ambitions and the capability of their squad. Despite leading Tottenham Hotspur to a Europa League triumph in May, he faced dismissal in June due to disappointing league results.

With Forest returning to European competition after three decades, Postecoglou is focused on maintaining their top-flight status and pursuing further success, a testament to the club's history and his commitment to ensuring its growth.

