Leroy Carter Set for Test Debut in New Zealand's Rugby Clash with South Africa

Olympic rugby sevens player Leroy Carter is set to make his test debut for New Zealand on the left wing against South Africa in Wellington. Changes in the lineup also see Noah Hotham start as scrumhalf. New Zealand leads the Rugby Championship table with an opportunity to solidify their position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 05:56 IST
New Zealand rugby sevens Olympian Leroy Carter is poised to make his test debut against South Africa in a revamped All Blacks lineup, taking the field as a left wing this Saturday in Wellington. Carter steps in for Rieko Ioane, following his underwhelming performance after transitioning from the midfield.

With Emoni Narawa sidelined due to a rib fracture sustained in last week's triumph over the Springboks, Will Jordan fills the right wing, and Damian McKenzie ascends to starting fullback. Additionally, Noah Hotham replaces Finlay Christie as the starting scrumhalf, having recovered from a high ankle sprain.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is eager for Carter's test debut, emphasizing the player's speed and skills, as New Zealand, leading the Rugby Championship table, faces title-defenders South Africa. A victory at Wellington Regional Stadium could extinguish South Africa's title hopes.

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

