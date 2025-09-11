Leroy Carter Set for Test Debut in New Zealand's Rugby Clash with South Africa

New Zealand rugby sevens Olympian Leroy Carter is poised to make his test debut against South Africa in a revamped All Blacks lineup, taking the field as a left wing this Saturday in Wellington. Carter steps in for Rieko Ioane, following his underwhelming performance after transitioning from the midfield.

With Emoni Narawa sidelined due to a rib fracture sustained in last week's triumph over the Springboks, Will Jordan fills the right wing, and Damian McKenzie ascends to starting fullback. Additionally, Noah Hotham replaces Finlay Christie as the starting scrumhalf, having recovered from a high ankle sprain.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is eager for Carter's test debut, emphasizing the player's speed and skills, as New Zealand, leading the Rugby Championship table, faces title-defenders South Africa. A victory at Wellington Regional Stadium could extinguish South Africa's title hopes.