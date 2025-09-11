Scheffler and Ryder Cup Team Unite at Procore Championship

Scottie Scheffler hit the tees with his Ryder Cup teammates at the Procore Championship, an unusual sight for a regular PGA Tour event in September. Under the meticulous guidance of caddie Ted Scott, the players explored club options, strategic lines, and potential misses across the fairways.

The Silverado Resort tournament holds a unique significance, drawing ten players from the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Despite the focus on current competition, thoughts linger on the upcoming Ryder Cup, as evident from Scheffler and his teammates' strategic participation.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley emphasized the players' commitment to be prepared for the Ryder Cup. The event not only serves as a competitive arena but also as a platform for team bonding, with organized dinners and shared themes reinforcing camaraderie.