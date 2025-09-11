Left Menu

Spanish Vuelta Faces Disruptions Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests

Spanish Vuelta riders have opted to continue despite disruptions from pro-Palestinian protests. Authorities restricted access, minimizing disruptions on recent stages. The race course was altered to enhance safety, with organizers ready to cut stages short if necessary. Pellizzari secured his first victory, as protests continue to impact the event.

Updated: 11-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:50 IST
Spanish Vuelta participants have chosen to persist in the race despite ongoing pro-Palestinian protests threatening to disrupt the event. The 17th stage proceeded unobstructed after officials limited the crowd at the finish line. Although Palestinian flags were spotted, the race continued without incident.

The decision to keep competing follows a vote requested by the race's riders, involving representatives from all 23 participating teams. In light of previous disruptions, including a protest that shortened a stage, routes have been adjusted. Thursday's time trial will follow a revised path to ensure participant safety.

Meanwhile, young Italian cyclist Giulio Pellizzari achieved his first professional win, breaking away during the final climb. While Jonas Vingegaard retains overall leadership, the race continues under the watchful eye of organizers, poised to make further route adjustments if protests continue.

