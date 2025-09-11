Left Menu

Pooja Rani Powers Through to World Championships Semifinals

Indian boxer Pooja Rani secured a spot in the World Championships semifinals by defeating Poland's Emilia Koterska. Despite India's men's team setback, Rani's victory assures a medal for India. The two-time Asian champion will face local contender Emily Asquith in the next round.

In a thrilling quarterfinal matchup, seasoned Indian boxer Pooja Rani outmaneuvered Polish teenager Emilia Koterska to secure her maiden World Championships medal in the women's 80kg category. Rani's experience shone through as she edged past Koterska with a tight 3-2 victory, advancing to the semifinals.

The victory comes as India faces disappointment on the men's side, with Abhinash Jamwal exiting in the quarterfinals against Georgia's Olympic bronze medallist Lasha Guruli. Only Jadumani Singh remains from the men's team, highlighting a decline from previous successes.

Pooja Rani now prepares to face local favorite Emily Asquith in the semifinals, as she continues her quest for championship glory. Her win ensures India's medal haul at the tournament, joining compatriots Jaismine Lamboria and Nupur Sheoran in the winner's circle.

