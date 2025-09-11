Left Menu

Usain Bolt's Legacy and the Future of Sprinting

Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, discusses the potential of running faster with today's technology in athletics, reflecting on his past achievements and the future prospects for Jamaican sprinters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:18 IST
Usain Bolt, the legendary Jamaican sprinter, believes he could have run the 100 meters in 9.42 seconds with today's carbon-plated 'super-spikes'. His world record of 9.58 seconds, set in 2009, still stands after 16 years, surpassing Jim Hines's 9.95 set in 1968.

Bolt's former sponsor, Puma, conducted research predicting Bolt's potential enhanced speed with modern footwear. Reflecting on his career, Bolt noted that his compatriot, Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce, has also improved with the new spikes, suggesting he might have too if he continued competing.

Despite Jamaican Kishane Thompson's recent performance of 9.75 seconds, Bolt remains confident his record is secure for now. With Tokyo hosting upcoming global championships, Bolt plans to attend and support fellow Jamaican sprinters, expressing optimism for their success.

