Left Menu

Thuram Brothers Set for Historic Clash in Serie A's Derby d'Italia

The highly-anticipated Derby d'Italia features Marcus and Khephren Thuram facing off as Juventus hosts Inter Milan. This marks the first time the brothers will both start against one another. The match will also debut the refcam for Italian league viewers. Historical family ties and key player matchups add intrigue to the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:22 IST
Thuram Brothers Set for Historic Clash in Serie A's Derby d'Italia
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a thrilling weekend for Serie A, Juventus will host Inter Milan in the iconic Derby d'Italia, where the spotlight will shine on Marcus and Khephren Thuram, two brothers set to start against each other for the first time. Adding to the anticipation, the match will also feature the debut of the refcam, providing viewers with an immersive on-field experience.

With a rich familial history—their father, Lilian Thuram, a former Juventus defender and World Cup winner with France—the encounter adds another layer of narrative drama. Juventus enters the match unbeaten, having secured victories in their first two matches, while Inter looks to bounce back from a recent defeat after a strong opening display.

Elsewhere, the league features compelling storylines as Jamie Vardy prepares for his Serie A debut with Cremonese, and Milan's new signings look to make impactful appearances. All eyes will also be on veteran Luka Modric as he steps onto the field at 40, fresh off a stellar performance with Croatia. The Derby and other league games promise a weekend of electrifying football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Deliberates on Putin's APEC Summit Attendance Amid ICC Warrant

Kremlin Deliberates on Putin's APEC Summit Attendance Amid ICC Warrant

 Russia
2
Worldline and Mypinpad: Revolutionizing South Asia's Payment Landscape

Worldline and Mypinpad: Revolutionizing South Asia's Payment Landscape

 India
3
Shree Refrigerations Expands with Strategic Smardt Partnership

Shree Refrigerations Expands with Strategic Smardt Partnership

 India
4
Europe Ramps Up Sanctions to Pressure Russia

Europe Ramps Up Sanctions to Pressure Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025