East Bengal FC Set for AFC Women's Champions League Debut in Powerhouse Group B

East Bengal FC has been drawn into a challenging Group B of the AFC Women's Champions League, marking their debut in this prestigious tournament. The draw, held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, places them alongside Wuhan Jiangda FC from China, Iran's Bam Khatoon FC, and Uzbekistan's PFC Nasaf.

The group's matches will be hosted by reigning champions Wuhan Jiangda, running from November 17 to 23, 2025. This marks a significant achievement for East Bengal, who secured their spot by emerging victorious in the Preliminary Stage, besting teams from Hong Kong and Cambodia.

East Bengal faces formidable opponents such as Wuhan Jiangda, renowned for their supremacy in the Chinese Women's Super League. The top clubs from each group and the best third-placed teams will move on to the Knockout Stage, slated for March 2026. The Semi-finals and Final will follow in May 2026.

