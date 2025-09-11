Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

England's Football Association has leveled 74 charges against Chelsea, citing breaches in football agent regulations, collaboration with intermediaries, and third-party investment rules.

The charges, spanning from 2009 to 2022, chiefly pertain to the 2010-11 to 2015-16 seasons. The FA's statement didn't delve into specifics, but Chelsea noted these issues were self-reported post a change in ownership in May 2022.

Previously owned by Roman Abramovich, Chelsea was sold in 2022 to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after Russia's Ukraine invasion. Upon discovering potential financial irregularities, the new owners quickly reported these issues to the FA, promising full cooperation to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)