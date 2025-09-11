Left Menu

Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

Chelsea has been charged with 74 violations by England's Football Association, relating to agent regulations and third-party investments. These events span from 2009 to 2022. The charges were self-reported by Chelsea following new ownership in 2022, as the club learned of potentially incomplete financial reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:31 IST
Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's Football Association has leveled 74 charges against Chelsea, citing breaches in football agent regulations, collaboration with intermediaries, and third-party investment rules.

The charges, spanning from 2009 to 2022, chiefly pertain to the 2010-11 to 2015-16 seasons. The FA's statement didn't delve into specifics, but Chelsea noted these issues were self-reported post a change in ownership in May 2022.

Previously owned by Roman Abramovich, Chelsea was sold in 2022 to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after Russia's Ukraine invasion. Upon discovering potential financial irregularities, the new owners quickly reported these issues to the FA, promising full cooperation to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

 Global
2
Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturin...

 India
3
HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025