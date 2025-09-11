Revamping Maharashtra's Sporting Culture: New Policies Underway

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the state's sports policy, emphasizing the need for a qualitative leap in the sporting culture.

During a review meeting, Pawar stressed upgrading sports complexes and offering modern facilities and international-level training to athletes.

Discussions also explored using public-private partnerships and CSR funds to foster the state's sports development, taking cues from facilities in other states and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)