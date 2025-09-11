Revamping Maharashtra's Sporting Culture: New Policies Underway
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has initiated efforts to develop a new sports policy to enhance sporting culture. The policy aims to upgrade sports complexes, provide modern facilities, and offer international level training. Discussions included using PPP and CSR funds for sports development.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the state's sports policy, emphasizing the need for a qualitative leap in the sporting culture.
During a review meeting, Pawar stressed upgrading sports complexes and offering modern facilities and international-level training to athletes.
Discussions also explored using public-private partnerships and CSR funds to foster the state's sports development, taking cues from facilities in other states and abroad.
