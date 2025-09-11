Left Menu

Dewald Brevis Secures Record-Breaking Contract at SA20 Auction

Dewald Brevis became SA20's most expensive player after being signed by the Pretoria Capitals for R16.5 million. Known for his explosive batting, Brevis's coach drew parallels between his acquisition and the IPL impact in India. Heinrich Klaasen advises Brevis to remain focused on his growth and potential.

South Africa's young batting sensation Dewald Brevis. (Photo: X/@ProteasMenCSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a noteworthy turn of events, young South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis commanded a record-breaking R16.5 million contract at the SA20 season four player auction. The 22-year-old was acquired by the Pretoria Capitals, marking him as the most expensive player in the tournament's history.

Heinrich Klaasen, the wicketkeeper-batter for Durban's Super Giants, offered words of wisdom to Brevis, highlighting that the significant price tag awarded is a testament to his past performances and potential rather than future expectations. Klaasen emphasized that Brevis's achievements and work ethic have paved his way to success.

Pretoria Capitals' coach, Sourav Ganguly, compared SA20's emerging influence to the Indian Premier League, reflecting on Brevis's promising skill set. The Capitals view Brevis as a long-term asset, praising his performance in recent series against Australia and his overall T20 statistics.

