High Stakes Drama at IGPL Invitational as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shaurya Binu Share Lead

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shaurya Binu shared the lead in the inaugural Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational in Chandigarh. A diverse field, including women's pro Jahanvi Bakshi, vied for the top spot. With the leaderboard closely packed, the final day promised intense competition and potential for historic wins.

11-09-2025
High Stakes Drama at IGPL Invitational as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shaurya Binu Share Lead
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar (Photo: IGPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shaurya Binu are neck-and-neck at the inaugural Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational in Chandigarh, both finishing the second day tied at 3-under. The competition now stands on a razor's edge with two more contenders, Kapil Kumar and Harendra Gupta, only two shots behind, sharing third place.

As the tournament unfolds, six players find themselves at even par, forming a tightly knit leaderboard that promises an electrifying final day. Notably, Jahanvi Bakshi, a female professional golfer, remains in the running, her performance only three shots behind the leaders, while eyeing a historic win that could redefine her career.

The leaderboard features the prominence of newcomers, Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy, who are in an impressive tie for fifth place. They share the spot with four others, including local talent Ranjit Singh and Saarthak Chibber. The field is rife with youth and experience, each player striving for the Rs. 22.50 lakh prize, marking one of India's richest domestic golf events.

