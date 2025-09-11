Brendan Doggett Poised for Ashes Opportunity Amid Australia's Pace Conundrum

Brendan Doggett, currently at the peak of his cricketing career, is being closely eyed as a potential addition to Australia's Test squad for the upcoming Ashes, according to South Australia's coach Ryan Harris and ESPNcricinfo. Doggett was previously part of the Australian Test setup during last season and first made headlines with a call-up in 2018 for the series against Pakistan in the UAE. He also traveled as a reserve for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

After withdrawing from a West Indies tour due to a hip injury, Doggett is now fully fit and set to commence the season with South Australia, the reigning Shield champions. His workload will be carefully managed alongside the national team to ensure optimal performance. Australia's depth in pace bowling has recently come under scrutiny as captain Pat Cummins struggles with a back injury. While Scott Boland is the primary choice for a Test spot, Doggett may find himself a debut away, should injuries persist.

Harris praised Doggett's recovery and dedication, noting his positive training performances and readiness for the season. Doggett's strong performances last season, including career-best figures against India A and a remarkable showing in the Sheffield Shield final, highlight his potential. As selectors manage player workloads ahead of the Ashes, Doggett remains a promising option to bolster the squad amidst injury concerns.

