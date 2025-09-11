Chelsea FC Under Fire: 74 Breach Allegations Rock Club's Past Deals

Chelsea Football Club is facing allegations of 74 breaches of English soccer rules, with charges spanning from 2009 to 2022. These breaches primarily concern regulations regarding soccer agents, intermediaries, and third-party involvement in player transfers.

The club self-reported these potential breaches to the English Football Association after new ownership, led by American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, uncovered the issues in 2022.

Chelsea's transparency in this investigation includes providing comprehensive access to their files. They aim to resolve the matter rapidly and must respond to the charges by September 19.

