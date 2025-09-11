Left Menu

Chelsea FC Under Fire: 74 Breach Allegations Rock Club's Past Deals

Chelsea faces 74 breaches of English soccer rules, covering agent deals and third-party involvement from 2009-2022. The charges, mostly from 2010-2016, were uncovered when new owners took over in 2022. Chelsea self-reported the issues and cooperates with the FA. A response is due by September 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea Football Club is facing allegations of 74 breaches of English soccer rules, with charges spanning from 2009 to 2022. These breaches primarily concern regulations regarding soccer agents, intermediaries, and third-party involvement in player transfers.

The club self-reported these potential breaches to the English Football Association after new ownership, led by American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, uncovered the issues in 2022.

Chelsea's transparency in this investigation includes providing comprehensive access to their files. They aim to resolve the matter rapidly and must respond to the charges by September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

