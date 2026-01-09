Left Menu

Bihar Bureaucracy Overhaul: Major Transfers and New Appointments

The Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, executed a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, involving 22 IAS and 71 IPS officers. The reshuffle included the transfer of several municipal commissioners and district development officers, alongside new appointments in key police positions, as announced by the General Administration Department.

The state of Bihar, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced a substantial reshuffle in its bureaucracy, involving the relocation of 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 71 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. This move signifies a strategic attempt to enhance administrative efficiency across the state.

According to a notification from the General Administration Department, Shubham Kumar, who topped the 2021 IAS batch, has been appointed as the Deputy Development Commissioner of Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district. Other significant appointments include Rituraj Pratap Singh as municipal commissioner of Muzaffarpur and Sameer Saurabh as managing director of the Bihar State Milk Co-operative Federation Ltd (COMFED).

The reshuffle extends to the police force, with Kundan Krishnan taking charge as Director General of the Special Task Force and Sunil Kumar appointed as Additional Director General (Headquarters). These changes come as part of an overarching initiative to bolster the governance structure in Bihar, aiming for effective implementation of state policies and initiatives.

