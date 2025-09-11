Barcelona's Rough Start: Missing Players and Stadium Woes

Barcelona is grappling with setbacks as La Liga kicks off, facing player injuries and stadium issues. Significant renovations at Camp Nou have left Barcelona unable to use their iconic stadium, with permits pending. The team's first home game will occur at the smaller Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Injuries compound Barcelona's woes, with key players like Frenkie de Jong, Alejandro Balde, and Gavi sidelined. As they prepare to meet Valencia, other teams like Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have surged ahead, each securing victories in their initial matches.

Off the pitch, Barcelona is eagerly awaiting the green light to return to Camp Nou, with club president Joan Laporta emphasizing the urgency. Concurrently, the Spanish league seeks approval to host a match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami, aiming to bring La Liga action stateside.