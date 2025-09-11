Canelo's Promise and Sports Highlights: From Boxing to Baseball

World-renowned boxer Canelo Alvarez is confident of securing a significant victory for Mexico as he prepares to face American Terence Crawford in Las Vegas. Despite battling on U.S. territory, Alvarez enjoys a robust Mexican fanbase in Nevada, increasing expectations for his bout.

In college football, Wisconsin's quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is likely to miss his game against Alabama due to injuries. Simultaneously, the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy faces weeks off with a toe injury, while the Florida State football community reels from a shooting incident involving Ethan Pritchard.

Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation has partnered with Tie Break Tens to launch short-format tennis matches. In a notable golf update, Greg Norman bids farewell to LIV Golf, and the NBA examines allegations against the Clippers. Notably, the Dodgers made a commanding performance against the Rockies, extending their winning streak.

