Boot Blunder Before Big Match: Manchester United Women Left Scrambling

Manchester United Women encountered a unique hurdle before their crucial Champions League qualifier against SK Brann in Bergen. As the team traveled, some players' boots mysteriously vanished, prompting the club to urgently find replacements.

The club remains in the dark about the missing boots' whereabouts but confirmed the procurement of new boots for all affected players, ensuring their readiness for the game. This disruption added an unexpected twist to their preparations.

Despite the hiccup, excitement surrounds the event as over 15,700 tickets have been sold, marking it the most attended women's match in Norwegian history. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing this milestone game.