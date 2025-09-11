Bangladesh Secures Victory with Stellar Performance Against Challengers

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, Bangladesh emerged victorious by delivering a commendable innings against formidable opponents, finishing with a score of 144 for 3 in 17.4 overs.

The match witnessed notable contributions from Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Litton Das, with the latter scoring a robust 59 runs. Towhid Hridoy remained not out with a solid 35 runs.

On the bowling front, Ateeq Iqbal and Ayush Shukla proved to be pivotal, claiming crucial wickets that turned the tide in Bangladesh's favor, illustrating their dominance in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)