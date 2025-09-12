Left Menu

Rishad Hossain: The Game-Changer in Bangladesh's Asia Cup Opener

Bangladesh's cricket team, led by Litton Das, secured a seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup, spotlighting leg spinner Rishad Hossain's impactful performance. Das emphasized Hossain's role in strengthening the team's bowling lineup, while Hong Kong's captain, Yasim Murtaza, reflected on their loss and areas for improvement.

12-09-2025
Bangladesh captain Litton Das praised leg spinner Rishad Hossain for filling a crucial gap in the team's bowling arsenal, a need they had long identified but not addressed until now.

The team launched their Asia Cup journey with a decisive seven-wicket win against Hong Kong, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Hossain each claiming two wickets to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

Hong Kong, experiencing their second consecutive loss, saw captain Yasim Murtaza acknowledge his team's batting efforts but noted the necessity of further improvement to achieve more competitive scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

