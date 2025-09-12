Rishad Hossain: The Game-Changer in Bangladesh's Asia Cup Opener

Bangladesh captain Litton Das praised leg spinner Rishad Hossain for filling a crucial gap in the team's bowling arsenal, a need they had long identified but not addressed until now.

The team launched their Asia Cup journey with a decisive seven-wicket win against Hong Kong, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Hossain each claiming two wickets to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.

Hong Kong, experiencing their second consecutive loss, saw captain Yasim Murtaza acknowledge his team's batting efforts but noted the necessity of further improvement to achieve more competitive scores.

