Andre Onana's Move to Trabzonspor: A New Chapter Begins

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana has been loaned to Turkish club Trabzonspor for the season. Despite 102 appearances and an FA Cup win, his position was jeopardized by performance issues and new talent. The loan occurs ahead of the Turkish transfer window's closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:20 IST
In a decisive move, Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan. This comes after Onana was sidelined in United's initial Premier League fixtures this season.

With United bolstering their squad on transfer deadline day by acquiring Senne Lammens, Onana found himself lower down in the selection order. This situation followed a challenging period since his 2023 transfer from Inter Milan, marked by noticeable errors.

Onana, who had been part of United for 102 appearances and contributed to the team's FA Cup victory in 2024, now seeks to rejuvenate his career in Turkey as the transfer window draws to a close.

