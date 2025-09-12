Dabang Delhi KC Dominates Gujarat Giants in PKL Showdown

In a commanding display at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Dabang Delhi KC cruised to a 38-28 victory over Gujarat Giants, concluding the Vizag leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 in style. Led by skipper Ashu Malik, who scored a formidable 14 points, and Fazel Atrachali's impenetrable defense, Delhi maintained their unbeaten streak this season.

The game began with Dabang Delhi taking an early lead of 8-6, thanks to the efforts of Ajinkya Pawar and Ashu Malik in raiding, complemented by solid defensive plays from Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep. Despite a strong start from Delhi, Gujarat's Aryavardhan Navale managed three raid points, but the team struggled to capitalize on Delhi's empty raids, setting the stage for a tight contest.

The tide turned in the second half when Sandeep Deswal's tackle on Rakesh and Ashu Malik's consecutive raids significantly weakened the Giants, leading to an 'ALL OUT' inflicted by Fazel Atrachali. Although Gujarat attempted a comeback with a touch point and a Super Tackle, another 'ALL OUT' by Delhi sealed their fate, as Ashu secured his fifth Super 10 and the match ended in favor of Dabang Delhi.