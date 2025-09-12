Team India Embraces Bronco Test for Ultimate Fitness Edge

In a bid to enhance players' fitness, Team India has introduced the Bronco Test, as explained by the team's strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux. During his second stint with the national cricket team, Roux detailed the test's structure and benefits in a recent conversation on the BCCI's official website.

Originating from rugby, the Bronco Test is designed to improve aerobic and cardiovascular capabilities. It involves the player running between markers set at 0m, 20m, 40m, and 60m, ultimately covering 240 meters per round. Completing five continuous sets, this rigorous test demands athletes run a total of 1,200 meters in under six minutes, as per Wisden's guidelines for the Indian team.

Roux highlighted the test's versatility and practicality, pointing out its dual purpose as both a training tool and a fitness assessment. With the constant evolution of cricket, Roux aims to condition players effectively, reducing injury risks and prolonging their careers. He reminisced about his previous role with Team India in the early 2000s and expressed pride in the team's recent performance in England, underlining the sustained emphasis on strength and conditioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)