YuppTV Secures Asia Cup 2025 Digital Rights

In a major win for cricket fans across Continental Europe and South East Asia, YuppTV has secured the digital broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2025. The platform will stream the tournament live across more than 60 countries, allowing fans to follow every thrilling moment.

Uday Reddy, CEO of YuppTV, expressed excitement over the acquisition, highlighting that it marks a significant milestone for the company. The tournament commenced on September 9, with India beginning its campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10. A highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 14 in Dubai.

The Asia Cup 2025 features 19 matches, with Group A comprising India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE. Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, culminating in a final on September 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)