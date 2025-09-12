Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell, the reigning Olympic champion, believes the fierce competition in the 100 meters hurdles is setting the stage for a new world record, potentially breaking the elusive 12-seconds barrier.

Russell has dominated the event this year, boasting three of the year's top five times, including an impressive 12.17 seconds in Florida. This performance was just shy of Tobi Amusan's standing world record of 12.12. Fellow competitors such as Grace Stark, Tia Jones, Ackera Nugent, and Nadine Visser also pose formidable challenges this season.

Russell emphasizes that the caliber of athletes at the upcoming world championships will likely lead to record-breaking results. She attributes her success to a strong, confident alter ego and is unafraid to aim for groundbreaking achievements in her discipline.