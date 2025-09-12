Left Menu

Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Olympic champion Masai Russell is confident the 100 meters hurdles world record will soon fall, possibly breaking 12 seconds. Known for her fierce alter ego and world-leading times, Russell is set to compete against top rivals in the world championships, aiming for record-breaking performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:17 IST
Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell, the reigning Olympic champion, believes the fierce competition in the 100 meters hurdles is setting the stage for a new world record, potentially breaking the elusive 12-seconds barrier.

Russell has dominated the event this year, boasting three of the year's top five times, including an impressive 12.17 seconds in Florida. This performance was just shy of Tobi Amusan's standing world record of 12.12. Fellow competitors such as Grace Stark, Tia Jones, Ackera Nugent, and Nadine Visser also pose formidable challenges this season.

Russell emphasizes that the caliber of athletes at the upcoming world championships will likely lead to record-breaking results. She attributes her success to a strong, confident alter ego and is unafraid to aim for groundbreaking achievements in her discipline.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Skies: France Bolsters Poland's Defense

Strengthening Skies: France Bolsters Poland's Defense

 Global
2
AI Revolution: Bharat Innovations' Global Branding Breakthrough

AI Revolution: Bharat Innovations' Global Branding Breakthrough

 United States
3
Denmark Makes Landmark $9 Billion Defense Upgrade

Denmark Makes Landmark $9 Billion Defense Upgrade

 Global
4
Korean Workers' Liberation: The Flight Back from Georgia

Korean Workers' Liberation: The Flight Back from Georgia

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025