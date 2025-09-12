Revolutionizing Indian Sports: Mandaviya's Athlete-Centric Vision for Global Dominance

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled a comprehensive strategy to transform India's sports landscape, emphasizing an athlete-centric approach. This vision aims to elevate India into the world's top 10 sporting nations, reflecting a commitment to long-term development and holistic growth.

Mandaviya highlighted ongoing reforms like Fit India and Khelo India that prioritize athletes over administrators. The recently enacted National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, mandates a National Sports Board to oversee federations, ensuring greater women representation and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms.

Mandaviya stated, "We have laid a 10-year and 25-year roadmap, inspired by Prime Minister Modi, to advance India as a developed nation and global sports leader." Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha echoed the sentiment, stressing grassroots development to harness talent from diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)