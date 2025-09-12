Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Sports: Mandaviya's Athlete-Centric Vision for Global Dominance

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes a new approach to Indian sports, placing athletes at the core for long-term growth. The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, focuses on athlete-centric governance, women's representation, and resolving disputes. The initiative aligns with the vision to make India a top-10 global sports nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:04 IST
Revolutionizing Indian Sports: Mandaviya's Athlete-Centric Vision for Global Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled a comprehensive strategy to transform India's sports landscape, emphasizing an athlete-centric approach. This vision aims to elevate India into the world's top 10 sporting nations, reflecting a commitment to long-term development and holistic growth.

Mandaviya highlighted ongoing reforms like Fit India and Khelo India that prioritize athletes over administrators. The recently enacted National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, mandates a National Sports Board to oversee federations, ensuring greater women representation and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms.

Mandaviya stated, "We have laid a 10-year and 25-year roadmap, inspired by Prime Minister Modi, to advance India as a developed nation and global sports leader." Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha echoed the sentiment, stressing grassroots development to harness talent from diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
2
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India
3
Unrest in Nepal: Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Amid Political Turmoil

Unrest in Nepal: Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Amid Political Turmoil

 India
4
Masai Russell Aims to Shatter 100m Hurdles Record in Upcoming Championship Showdown

Masai Russell Aims to Shatter 100m Hurdles Record in Upcoming Championship S...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025